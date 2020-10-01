UFC 253 Fight Motion: Watch Video Highlights In Super Slow-Motion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Fight Island last weekend with UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya was able to dismantle undefeated challenger Paulo Costa to retain his middleweight championship by way of second-round TKO.

The co-main event, meanwhile, saw Jan Blachowicz run through Dominick Reyes with a second-round finish to claim the vacant light heavyweight championship.

To relive the action, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has called on its high-definition, super slow-motion cameras to deliver the promotion’s one-of-a-kind “UFC 253: Fight Motion” highlights. The highlights give you a better idea of just how punishing and damaging the best strikes of the night were.

You can check out the full super slow-motion video highlights from “UFC 253: Fight Motion” below.

Take a slow motion trip back through the most exciting highlights and moments from Fight Island’s UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa in the latest episode of ‘Fight Motion.’

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 253 can be seen below.

Israel Adesanya def. Paulo Costa via TKO (punches) — Round 2, 3:59

Jan Blachowicz def. Dominick Reyes via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:36

Brandon Royval def. Kai Kara-France via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 0:48

Ketlen Vieira def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Brad Riddell def. Alex da Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ludovit Klein def. Shane Young via knockout (head kick, punches) – Round 1, 1:16

William Knight def. Aleksa Camur via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Juan Espino def. Jeff Hughes via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 3:48

Danilo Marques def. Khadis Ibragimov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)