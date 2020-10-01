Subway ‘Bread’ is Not Actually Bread, Per Irish Court

If you thought that Subway was a healthy meal option, it is time to think again. At least that is what an Irish court is telling us.

According to Ireland’s Supreme Court, Subway’s six different types of bread — nine-grain multi-seed, Italian white bread, Italian herbs and cheese, nine-grain wheat, hearty Italian, and honey oat — are not legally bread.

The reason that Subway “bread” is not actual bread is because it contains too much sugar, according to Food and Wine.

Subway had argued that it should not be taxed because the restaurant serves bread which makes its sandwiches a “staple food,” but because its sugar content is 10 percent of the weight of the flour in the dough it does not qualify legally as bread.

What a world.