It’s Thursday, October 1, which means Oktoberfest is officially here. As part of the monthlong celebration, Buffalo Wild Wings is getting in on the fun by bringing a traditional Bavarian strength and endurance contest to the United States.

B-Dubs will be hosting a Stein Hoisting Competition on Sunday, October 4 at locations across the country.

A Stein Hoisting Competition requires competitors to “hold a full, one-liter stein in front of their bodies with a straight arm, parallel to the ground for as long as possible without spilling any liquid.” Buffalo Wild Wings participants will be hoisting steins of water.

The winner at each local sports bar will then be entered into a drawing where two lucky winners will win a trip for two to Munich, Germany next year.

In addition, Buffalo Wild Wings will be bringing some seasonal flavors like Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Weihenstephaner Festbier, and Everything Pretzel Knots.

You can check out an outline of the celebration below and additional details on the competition.

STEIN HOISTING COMPETITION : This Sunday (10/4) at 7:30 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. CT), America’s sports bar is bringing the fun of Oktoberfest to the States by hosting a nationwide Stein Hoisting Competition. The champion from each participating sports bar across the country will be entered for the chance to win a trip for two to Munich next year – two grand prize winners will be selected. There are no pre-signups and it’s free to participate. Full details, including rules and participating locations, can be found at BWWOktoberfest.com.

Happy Oktoberfest, everyone!