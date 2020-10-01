Wisconsin School Worker Jailed For Exposing Herself to Student

Courtney Roznowski, a 32-year-old school worker in Wisconsin, will be spending time in jail for inappropriate behavior with a student.

According to WLUK-TV, Roznowski pleaded no contest to one count of exposing intimate parts to a child after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student in July 2019. Her no contest plea was part of a plea deal that led to a charge of sexual assault being dropped.

Despite the plea deal, Roznowski will be spending the next six months behind bars.

“You are, frankly, the nightmare of every parent,” Judge Donald Zuidmulder said during Roznowski’s sentencing. “Because what a parent assumes is that their child is in a safe environment with trusting people.

“Whatever punishment I impose on you. I assume that the humiliation and embarrassment you’ve caused your mother and father is more punishment that you will carry than what I could impose on you.”

Roznowski has also been placed on three years probation, must write a letter of apology to staff members at Southwest High School, and can no longer work with minors.

Over the course of the past year alone, a handful of teachers have been arrested on similar charges, including 25-year-old substitute teacher Alexis Mercedes Boberg in Baltimore, Beulah High School teacher Kelsie Schmidt in North Dakota, Rancocas Valley Regional High School teacher Alexandra Reiner in New Jersey, and 50-year-old Florida substitute teacher Angela Jean Stanton in Florida. Additionally, Texas teachers Meredith Null and Edna Longoria were arrested on similar charges.

As for why the number of these incidents has seemingly increased, studies suggest that smartphones are the primary reason for the spike in illicit relationships, as it allows teachers to communicate with the minors without supervision.

According to a report from the Texas Education Association, smartphones make easy for teachers to privately text and talk with students and also make it possible for teachers and students to share explicit images.