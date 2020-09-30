Harvard Research Finds ‘Green Light’ Can Reduce Migraine Tension By 90%

Anyone who has ever suffered from a migraine knows how miserable it will make you feel. So naturally, any time there is information on ways to reduce the pain we will listen. Enter Harvard University.

Harvard University researchers have found that using “green light” can reduce the tension caused by migraines by up to 90 percent if not altogether.

Professor Rami Burstein, a professor of anesthesia and neuroscience at Harvard Medical, says that a green light lamp is more effective than sitting in the dark to ease your migraine pains.

“It appears if patients give it two hours, it appears to reduce the headache significantly by 70, 80, 90%. In the many times, the headache is completely gone. If you look at the light showing in the homes now, this part of the green light is a part of any lights that you look at,” Professor Burstein said, via W-USA9.

The research shows “green light generates smaller electrical signals in the eye and the brain. Smaller signals mean a calmer brain.”

A green light lamp is most effective when used for up to two hours a day.

You can check out more about Professor Burstein’s “Allay Lamp” which is available for sale now by checking out the official website.