NBA YoungBoy is in some hot water after an incident in his home state of Louisiana. According to a report from TMZ, the rapper was arrested on a variety of drug charges late Monday night.

The rapper was booked by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on three charges which include possession of schedule I drugs, manufacturing/distributing a schedule II drug, and manufacturing/distributing schedule IV drugs.

It is not known what drugs were involved in the incident.

A video on social media, however, does claim to show police raiding a home where NBA YoungBoy was detained.

His mugshot can be seen below.

If NBA YoungBoy is convicted on the charges, he would be facing significant time in prison.

NBA YoungBoy Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana https://t.co/uZxDIdcmDY — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2020

