Fans of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin are in for a treat to kick off October. This week, it was announced that the highly-anticipated “Savage Mode 2” collaboration between the Atlanta-based rapper and producer is set to drop on Friday, October 2.

The two first linked up in 2016 and later teamed up again on the Without Warning collaboration with Migos rapper Offset.

To announce the release of the upcoming project, a video directed by Gibson Hazard was released. The trailer for Savage Mode 2 was narrated by the one and only Morgan Freeman.

“‘Savage’ is defined as fierce, beastly and untamed. ‘Mode’ is defined as a way of operating or using the system,” Freeman said in the trailer. “So to be in ‘savage mode,’ is to go hard and not allow anything to stop or deter you from your mission. Basically, this means that when someone is in ‘savage mode,’ they are not to be f—ed with.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

21 Savage & Metro Boomin ‘Savage Mode 2’ Details

Album: ‘Savage Mode 2’

Artist: 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: TBD

Release Date: Friday, October 2

