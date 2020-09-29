Disney+ is looking for ways to bring more social interaction to its popular streaming service. This week, Disney+ officially launched a GroupWatch party feature which will allow multiple users to watch a show or movie together.

GroupWatch will allow up to seven Disney+ subscribers to screen a show or movie simultaneously and react together, according to the New York Post.

The interactions with each other, however, will only be emojis to start.

Disney+ has more than 60 million global subscribers as of August 2020. The streaming service officially launched in November 2019.

