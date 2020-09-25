Machine Gun Kelly gave fans another look at his musical talents with the release of Tickets to My Downfall on Friday, September 25. The project was produced by blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Rather than his quick-spitting rap, Machine Gun Kelly gives fans a pop-punk album reminiscent of the early 2000s scene.

“Here, on Tickets to My Downfall, his fifth LP, he attempts to capture—and potentially reclaim—his crash-and-burn moment. To give the people what he thinks they want,” the album description reads on Apple Music.

“Although the subject matter doesn’t stray too far from Baker’s past releases, musically it’s a sharp left turn. Downfall is his project that trades rapping for early-2000s-era pop punk, and was executive produced by blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. ”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ Details

Album: ‘Tickets to My Downfall’

Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Genre: Alternative

Run Time: 15 songs, 36 minutes

Release Date: Friday, September 25 | 2020 Bad Boy/Interscope Records

Listen to Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ on Spotify

To listen to Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ on Apple Music

To listen to Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ Tracklist