Hulu New Releases, October 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of October 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Hulu, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.

What can you expect to see throughout the month?

Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in October 2020.

Everything Coming To Hulu In October 2020

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1

The Flay List: Complete Season 1

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1

31

A Beautiful Mind

Across The Line

After Life

Anti-Trust

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity Blood Ties

Blue City

The Curse Of Downers Grove

Deep Blue Sea

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Drugstore Cowboy

The Executioners

The Express

The Eye

Fallen

Girls Against Boys

Good Hair

Guess Who

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

House Of 1000 Corpses

The Hurt Locker

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Interview With the Vampire

Joe

Judy & Punch

Kicking & Screaming

Killers

Lady in a Cage

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Martyrs

Mud

Nurse 3D

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits

The Portrait of a Lady

The Quiet Ones

Raging Bull

The Sandman

Senorita Justice

Sk8 Dawg

The Skull

Snakes On A Plane

Spaceball

Species

Superbad

Thanks for Sharing

Tooth Fairy

Triumph of the Spirit

Vampire

Wayne’s World 2

When A Stranger Calls

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard

Oct. 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1 Connecting: Series Premiere

Oct. 3

Ma Ma

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)

Oct. 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere

Next: Series Premiere

Oct. 8

Scream 4

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate

Oct. 11

Infamous

Savage Youth

Scotch: A Golden Dream

Oct. 12

The Swing Of Things

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

Bad Roomies

High Strung

It Came from the Desert

Life After Basketball

Playing with Fire

The Escort

Oct. 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1

The Painted Bird

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode

Oct. 18

Friend Request

Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere

Card Sharks: Series Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love

Oct. 22

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere

Oct. 23

Bad Hair: Film Premiere

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere

Bad Therapy