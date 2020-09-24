Netflix New Releases, October 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of October 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.
There will also be a number of other new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.
Among the top additions are series like Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween,” and Emmy-winner “Schitt’s Creek” returning with a new season.
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in October 2020.
Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2020
Oct. 1:
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
Pasal Kau / All Because of You (Netflix Film)
The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Season 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Season 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing With Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger Than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)
The Binding (Netflix Film)Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)
Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)
Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)
Serious Men (Netflix Film)
Song Exploder (Netflix Original)
Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)
Oct. 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 6
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)
Walk Away from Love
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake (Netflix Original)
Oct. 9
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Oct. 13
The Cabin With Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)
Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
Moneyball
Oct. 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Season 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
One on One: Season 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
Oct. 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
Grand Army (Netflix Original)
La Révolution (Netflix Original)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Family)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)
Unfriended
Oct. 18
ParaNorman
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Rebecca (Netflix Film)
Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver (Netflix Film)
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Barbarians (Netflix Original)
Move (Netflix Original)
Over the Moon (Netflix Film)
Perdida (Netflix Original)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix Original)
Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix Comedy Special)
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 28
Holidate (Netflix Film)
Metallica Through the Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 30
Bronx (Netflix Film)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)
His House (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
Leaving Sept. 30
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving Oct. 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping With Other People
Leaving Oct. 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving Oct. 6
The Water Diviner
Leaving Oct. 7
The Last Airbender
Leaving Oct. 17
The Green Hornet
Leaving Oct. 19
Paper Year
Leaving Oct. 22
While We’re Young
Leaving Oct. 26
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving Oct. 30
Kristy
Leaving Oct. 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun With Dick & Jane
The Girl With All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Season 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura