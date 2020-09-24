HBO Max & Rock The Vote Launch 2020 Election Partnership

HBO Max and Rock The Vote are teaming up ahead of the 2020 presidential election for a special partnership that will provide election resources and encouraging fans to vote. The social media campaign is titled “#VoteBecause ________ Depends On It” and messages can be shared with @HBOMax and @HBO to share why voters are heading to the polls for the election.

The PSA features Spike Lee, Natasha Rothwell, Robin Thede, Samantha Bee, Henry Winkler, and more.

“We are proud to launch this interactive campaign in partnership with Rock the Vote during a time when so many important issues are dominating our national discourse,” said Dana Lichtenstein, Vice President, Brand Marketing, HBO Max, in a statement.

“This campaign not only aligns with Rock the Vote’s mission to increase voter registration and turnout for the 2020 presidential election, but stresses the importance of issues that touch our daily lives. Instead of simply telling people to vote, we want to give our audience the opportunity to explain why they want to vote and to help translate their most important issues into action.”

Along with the PSA, HBO Max 20 will be adding topical and critically acclaimed HBO and HBO Max documentaries that cover civil rights, the environment, women’s rights, health in America, the economy, civic engagement, and elections past and more.

Carolyn DeWitt, President and Executive Director of Rock the Vote, added: “Rock the Vote is thrilled to build on its long-standing partnership with HBO to empower employees and audiences to show up for their communities and issues that impact their lives.

“HBO and its talent understand the gravity of this moment and continuously lead with innovative messaging that drives home the importance of voting to determine the future of our communities and our country.”

For more information leading up to the election, register to vote, check your registration status, access registration and absentee ballot request deadlines, and more, fans can visit rockthevote.org/warnermedia. The documentaries that are available for free on HBO Max can be seen below.

Abortion: Stories Women Tell

After Truth

Atomic Homefront

Bleed Out

Clinica de Migrantes

Habla y Vota

Hard Times: Lost on Long Island

I Am Evidence

Ice on Fire

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections

Mann v. Ford, No Contract

No Cookies: The Stella D’Oro Strike

One Nation Under Stress

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries

Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life & Times of Katrina Gilbert

Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe

Stockton on My Mind

The Trans List

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?

Women of Troy