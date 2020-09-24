Dolphins vs Jaguars Live Stream: Watch Thursday Night Football Online

The 2020-21 NFL regular season is rolling along as planned with Week 3 officially set to kick off on Thursday night with an AFC Clash between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on the NFL Network.

Miami is in search of its first win of the season, while the Jaguars are looking to start off the year with a 2-0 record at home.

The Jaguars enter the primetime clash as slight three-point favorites over the Dolphins.

How can you tune in to tonight’s game?

All of the information you need to catch Thursday Night Football can be seen below.

Dolphins vs Jaguars Viewing Details & Info

Date: Thursday, September 24

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TV Channel: NFL Network

Betting Odds: Jaguars -3 | O/U: 48

How To Live Stream Dolphins vs Jaguars Online

Your best bet for watching the Thursday Night Football via live stream is NFL.com. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the draft through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue + Sports Extra package includes NFL Network and NFL Redzone and costs $35 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will get a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Dolphins vs Jaguars On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the game on your TV or computer, NFL Network has you covered with the Watch NFL Network app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the draft on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.