Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be taking the field for the foreseeable future. In a statement on Thursday, AC Milan announced that its star striker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. AC Milan is set to face Bodo-Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night.

As a safety precaution, Zlatan has been placed in quarantine.

Along with Ibrahimovic’s positive test result, defender Leo Duarte also tested positive.

“Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodø/Glimt,” a statement from the club read. “The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home.

“All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

