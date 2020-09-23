Joe Laurinaitis Death: WWE Legend Animal Dies at 60

Joe Laurinaitis, who was known as WWE legend Animal, has passed away. The “Road Warriors” and “Legion of Doom” wrestler was 60 years old.

The news was confirmed with a statement on social media.

“At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60,” a statement on Twitter said. “The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush.”

Animal was partnered with Michael Hegstrand who was known as Hawk. Hegstrand passed away at age 46 in 2003 due to a heart attack.

Throughout his career, Animal was a two-time WWE tag team champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at 2011.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Laurinaitis family and friends during this difficult time.

