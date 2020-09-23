Plastic Face Shields Are Ineffective Against Stopping Spread of Coronavirus

During the coronavirus pandemic, face masks and coverings have become a common thing in every day life. Some folks, however, choose to use face shields instead of masks and it looks like they may not be accomplishing anything.

While face masks and coverings are used to help stop the spread of COVID-19, a recent study in Japan shows that face shields may not make any difference.

“Judging from the results of the simulation, unfortunately the effectiveness of face guards in preventing droplets from spreading from an infected person’s mouth is limited compared with masks,” research leader Makoto Tsubokura told the Guardian.

The report adds:

The clear coverings were tested in a simulation by Fugaku, the world’s fastest supercomputer, which found that nearly 100 percent of airborne droplets less than 5 micrometers in size escaped through the shields, the Guardian reported Tuesday. One micrometer is the equivalent of one-millionth of a meter. The shields, typically used by workers in the restaurant industry, were also ineffective at trapping larger droplets measuring 50 micrometers — about half of which were also able to escape.

