UFC 253 Embedded Videos: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi this weekend for UFC 253 live on pay-per-view. The event at Flash Forum will be headlined by a championship doubleheader.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight championship on the line against Paulo Costa. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 253 Embedded.

UFC 253 Embedded: Episode 1

The stateside stars of UFC 253 — including champ Israel Adesanya, Dominick Reyes, Sijara Eubanks, Kai Kara France, Diego Sanchez and more — grab an early-morning charter from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi.

UFC 253: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

Date: Saturday, September 26

Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 253 Fight Card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Ludovit Klein vs. Shane Young

Aleksa Camur vs. William Knight

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques