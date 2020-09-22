UFC 253 Embedded Videos: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi this weekend for UFC 253 live on pay-per-view. The event at Flash Forum will be headlined by a championship doubleheader.
In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight championship on the line against Paulo Costa. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight championship.
Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.
How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?
Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 253 Embedded.
UFC 253 Embedded: Episode 1
The stateside stars of UFC 253 — including champ Israel Adesanya, Dominick Reyes, Sijara Eubanks, Kai Kara France, Diego Sanchez and more — grab an early-morning charter from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi.
UFC 253: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa
Date: Saturday, September 26
Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 253 Fight Card
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa
- Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz
- Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Preliminary Card
- Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva
- Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews
- Ludovit Klein vs. Shane Young
- Aleksa Camur vs. William Knight
- Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes
- Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques