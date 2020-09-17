ACM Awards Winners 2020: Full List of Winners

The 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards were held on Wednesday night as country music honored the top performers in the industry. While the show was different than previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show went on with some spectacular performances.
Big winners from the night included Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs.
Underwood and Rhett tied to claim the biggest honor of the night, Entertainer of the Year, while Morris was named the Female Artist of the Year and Combs picked up Male Artist of the Year.
Upcoming artists Tenille Townes and Riley Green picked up newcomer of the year awards, while Luke Combs picked up Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get.
Did your favorite artist take home an award?
The full list of winners from the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards can be seen below.
2020 ACM Awards Winners List
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett — WINNER/TIE
Carrie Underwood — WINNER/TIE
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris — WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs — WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion — WINNER
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes — WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green — WINNER
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
GIRL – Maren Morris
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs — WINNER
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton — WINNER
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” – Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum
SONG OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion — WINNER
“Some of It” – Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett — WINNER
“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey — WINNER
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King — WINNER
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell