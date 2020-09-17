ACM Awards Winners 2020: Full List of Winners

The 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards were held on Wednesday night as country music honored the top performers in the industry. While the show was different than previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show went on with some spectacular performances.

Big winners from the night included Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs.

Underwood and Rhett tied to claim the biggest honor of the night, Entertainer of the Year, while Morris was named the Female Artist of the Year and Combs picked up Male Artist of the Year.

Upcoming artists Tenille Townes and Riley Green picked up newcomer of the year awards, while Luke Combs picked up Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get.

Did your favorite artist take home an award?

The full list of winners from the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards can be seen below.

2020 ACM Awards Winners List

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett — WINNER/TIE

Carrie Underwood — WINNER/TIE

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris — WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs — WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion — WINNER

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes — WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green — WINNER

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

GIRL – Maren Morris

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs — WINNER

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton — WINNER

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” – Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum

SONG OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion — WINNER

“Some of It” – Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett — WINNER

“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey — WINNER

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King — WINNER

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell