ACM Awards Live Stream 2020: Watch Country Music Awards Online

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) is finally ready to entertain fans with Country Music’s Party of the Year on Wednesday, September 16. The event — which is hosted by Keith Urban — was previously delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the night, some of country music’s top artists will be honored and also take the stage with medleys of their greatest hits. Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett — who are up for Artist of the Year — will all be performing.

Performances will be staged at the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House, and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.

All of the information you need to watch the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards online for free can be seen below.

55th Academy of Country Music Awards Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, September 16

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House, and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Watch 55th Academy of Country Music Awards Online

Looking to catch the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream 55th Academy of Country Music Awards On Mobile

Looking to watch the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Bull for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.