Broadway to See ‘Gradual Return to Normal’ in 2021 Per Dr. Fauci

For the Broadway fans who are itching to see their next show after doors were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is some good news. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Broadway should see a “gradual return to normal” throughout 2021.

Fauci allegedly made the comments to Evan Roider, who is a musical director for the “Wicked” national tour.

“Depending on the level of infection in a state/city/community, I can see opening of theaters with attention to varying degrees of masking, reduced capacity, and attention to other public health issues,” Fauci reportedly wrote.

“As vaccines control the virus more and more, we can foresee a significant lessening of restrictive public health measures so that we gradually approach true ‘normal’ as we get through 2021.”

The 74-year-old Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and one of the most respected voices during the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci, who has advised six presidents, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in 2008.

