CBA All Access to Rebrand as Paramount+ in Early 2021

CBS All Access is set to undergo a rebranding over the next few months. ViacomCBS announced this week that the streaming platform will be rebranded as Paramount+ beginning in 2021. The rebrand will lead to a wider content library from a variety of ViacomCBS networks.

Along with the addition of shows from networks like BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land, and VH1, the rebranding will include Paramount Pictures and live sports programming.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS, in a statement. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

The rebranding will lead to the service’s library reaching “more than 30,000 episodes and movies” while also working on the development of new additional series as Paramount+ looks to become more of a competitor for the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.

There is no official word on when the rebranding will be complete. There are also no announced plans to change the monthly pricing and service feed.

CBS All Access currently costs $5.99 a month with commercials and $9.99 per month without.