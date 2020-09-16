Bonnaroo Virtual Festival 2020: Official Date & Performers

The 2020 Bonnaroo Virtual Festival has an official date. After the initial festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers still managed to find a way to bring some entertainment to fans across the country.

This year’s virtual fest, dubbed “Virtual Roo-Ality,” will be a live broadcast airing exclusively via YouTube.

The festival will include live performances and classic sets that took place at Great Stage Park in the festival’s home of Manchester, Tennessee. The event will take place September 24-26 beginning at 5:30 pm ET each night.

Throughout the festival, there will be 13 live performances from Bonnaroo’s archive.

Bonnaroo Virtual Roo-Ality will also feature panels that will focus on important issues over the course of the three days.

From the release:

As part of the virtual “Sanctuary of Self Love” curated by Hayley Williams and brought to you by Toyota, Bonnaroovians can experience engaging conversations about important topics including the digital space and mental health, diversity in wellness, and the origins of gender with panelists ranging from Charli XCX, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Laura Jane Grace, Blair Imani, Maryam Ajai, and more. In addition, Sanctuary of Self Love will also present a remarkable “Conversation on Meditation, Creativity, and Consciousness” with filmmaker David Lynch and meditation leader Bob Roth. To help continue the work and journey of these panelists, Toyota will donate $30,000 in grants to Therapy For Black Girls, Dive In Well, Creative Futures Collective, The Orenda Tribe and The Okra Project.

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was set to take place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. On Tuesday, January 7, the organizers for the event announced its star-studded lineup for the four-day event. Among the headliners were Lizzo, Tool, and Tame Impala. Other popular acts included Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Young Thug, Tenacious D, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Denzel Curry, J.I.D., Flogging Molly, and more.

The coronavirus outbreak led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS were also forced to temporarily suspended their seasons.