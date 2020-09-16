ACM Awards 2020: Full List of Performers & Presenters

After months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Country Music’s Party of the Year finally takes place with the 2020 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Wednesday, September 16.

The 55th annual awards ceremony will be hosted by Keith Urban.

Throughout the night, some of country music’s top artists will be honored and also take the stage with medleys of their greatest hits. Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett — who are up for Artist of the Year — will all be performing.

Performances will be staged at the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House, and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who will be taking the stage throughout the night?

A full list of performers and presenters for the 2020 ACM Awards can be seen below.

2020 ACM Awards Performers & Presenters

Performers:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Carrie Underwood from the Grand Ole Opry House

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett

Dan + Shay from the Grand Ole Opry House

Eric Church from the Grand Ole Opry House

Florida Georgia Line from the Grand Ole Opry House

Gabby Barrett from the Ryman Auditorium

Jimmie Allen from the Bluebird Cafe

Kane Brown from the Grand Ole Opry House

Keith Urban and P!nk from the Grand Ole Opry House

Kelsea Ballerini from the Ryman Auditorium

Luke Bryan from the Grand Ole Opry House

Luke Combs from the Bluebird Cafe

Maren Morris from the Ryman Auditorium

Mickey Guyton from the Grand Ole Opry House

Miranda Lambert feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick from the Bluebird Cafe

Morgan Wallen from the Grand Ole Opry House

Old Dominion from the Ryman Auditorium

Riley Green from the Ryman Auditorium

Taylor Swift from the Grand Ole Opry House

Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Rhett feat. Jon Pardi from the Ryman Auditorium

Tim McGraw from the Bluebird Cafe

Trisha Yearwood

Presenters:

Bobby Bones

Cam

CeCe Winans

Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black

Darius Rucker

Lauren Alaina

Lily Aldridge

Runaway June