ACM Awards 2020: Full List of Performers & Presenters

After months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Country Music’s Party of the Year finally takes place with the 2020 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Wednesday, September 16.
The 55th annual awards ceremony will be hosted by Keith Urban.
Throughout the night, some of country music’s top artists will be honored and also take the stage with medleys of their greatest hits. Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett — who are up for Artist of the Year — will all be performing.
Performances will be staged at the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House, and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.
Who will be taking the stage throughout the night?
A full list of performers and presenters for the 2020 ACM Awards can be seen below.
2020 ACM Awards Performers & Presenters
Performers:
- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
- Carrie Underwood from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett
- Dan + Shay from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Eric Church from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Florida Georgia Line from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Gabby Barrett from the Ryman Auditorium
- Jimmie Allen from the Bluebird Cafe
- Kane Brown from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Keith Urban and P!nk from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Kelsea Ballerini from the Ryman Auditorium
- Luke Bryan from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Luke Combs from the Bluebird Cafe
- Maren Morris from the Ryman Auditorium
- Mickey Guyton from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Miranda Lambert feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick from the Bluebird Cafe
- Morgan Wallen from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Old Dominion from the Ryman Auditorium
- Riley Green from the Ryman Auditorium
- Taylor Swift from the Grand Ole Opry House
- Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium
- Thomas Rhett feat. Jon Pardi from the Ryman Auditorium
- Tim McGraw from the Bluebird Cafe
- Trisha Yearwood
Presenters:
- Bobby Bones
- Cam
- CeCe Winans
- Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black
- Darius Rucker
- Lauren Alaina
- Lily Aldridge
- Runaway June