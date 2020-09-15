WATCH: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer & Viewing Info

If you were a fan of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, it is time to get excited because season 2 is right around the corner. Season 2 is set to release on Disney+ on October 30 and we have our first full look at what to expect.

This week, Disney+ dropped the official trailer for season 2, and fans were immediately left buzzing.

And, yes, Baby Yoda is back.

The official poster for the upcoming season was also released.

The latest look at season 2 came shortly after photos from the filming of the upcoming season were shared on social media.

The Mandalorian season 1 starred Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Julia Jones, Ming-Na Wen, and others.

We will have to wait and see who joins the cast in season 2.

In the meantime, you can catch up on season 1 of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

'Mandalorian' Director Reminded Kids to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Trailer & Viewing Details

themandalorian | View On Instagram

“Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series. Start streaming Nov. 12, only on #DisneyPlus.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Time: 3:00 AM EST
TV Channel: Disney+
Live Stream: Stream 1

Synopsis: “A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, and Taika Waititi.

