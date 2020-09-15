WATCH: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer & Viewing Info

If you were a fan of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, it is time to get excited because season 2 is right around the corner. Season 2 is set to release on Disney+ on October 30 and we have our first full look at what to expect.

This week, Disney+ dropped the official trailer for season 2, and fans were immediately left buzzing.

And, yes, Baby Yoda is back.

"Wherever I go, he goes." Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0E3mtUcZO9 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 15, 2020

The official poster for the upcoming season was also released.

The latest look at season 2 came shortly after photos from the filming of the upcoming season were shared on social media.

New adventures await… Check out the new images from the second season of #TheMandalorian as seen in @EW. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/RA2M1kqFRi — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 9, 2020

The Mandalorian season 1 starred Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Julia Jones, Ming-Na Wen, and others.

We will have to wait and see who joins the cast in season 2.

In the meantime, you can catch up on season 1 of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Trailer & Viewing Details

“Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series. Start streaming Nov. 12, only on #DisneyPlus.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Disney+

Live Stream: Stream 1

Synopsis: “A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, and Taika Waititi.