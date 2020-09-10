Bellator 245 Weigh-in Results: Phil Davis vs Lyoto Machida

Bellator MMA returns to action to kick off the weekend with Bellator 245 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The event will air live on DAZN and the Paramount Network.

In the main event of the night, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida will take on Phil Davis, who previously held the Bellator title at 205-pounds.

In the co-main event of the night, Cat Zingano returns to action after a lengthy layoff to take on Gabrielle Holloway. Other bouts on the main card include Taylor Johnson vs. Ed Ruth, and Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins at the host hotel.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official weigh-in results for Bellator 245 can be seen below.

Bellator 245 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Phil Davis (205.7) vs. Lyoto Machida (205.3)

Gabrielle Holloway (150.7) vs. Cat Zingano (145.9)

Taylor Johnson (185.7) vs. Ed Ruth (185.1)

Raymond Daniels (169.7) vs. Peter Stanonik (166.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator MMA YouTube, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Rafael Carvalho (205.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (203.6)

Amanda Bell (149) vs. Leslie Smith (145.7)

Tyrell Fortune (251.1) vs. Jack May (259.8)

Keith Lee (140.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (143.7)*

*Zani misses the 140-pound catchweight mark by 2.7 pounds.

Bellator 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida

Date: Friday, September 11, 2020

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Paramount Network, DAZN, Bellator MMA YouTube Channel