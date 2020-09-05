UFC on ESPN+ 34 is set to undergo some last-minute changes due to a positive COVID-19 test. Just hours before the event was set to begin at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, it was reported that a lightweight bout between Thiago Moses and Jalin Turner has been scrapped.

According to a Combate report, Moises was removed due to “coronavirus concerns.”

The event will now move forward with eight fights and the UFC will look to reschedule Moises vs. Turner in November, per MMAFighting.com.

The removal of Moises vs. Turner is also the second change made to the card on fight day. Earlier, Kevin Natividad was forced to withdraw from his scheduled main card bout with Brian Kelleher for undisclosed reasons. However, Ray Rodriguez had weighed in as a potential backup on Friday and will step in to face Kelleher on less than 24 hours’ notice.

The event is set to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai, while light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield will battle it out in the co-main event.

The updated UFC on ESPN+ 34 lineup can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Alistair Overeem (252.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (261.5)

Alonzo Menifield (204) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Ray Rodriguez

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5) vs. Alexander Romanov (259)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Cole Smith (135)

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Viewing Information

Event:UFC on ESPN+ 34

Date: Saturday, September 5

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Main Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+