WATCH: Bryson Tiller Drops Official Music Video For New Track ‘Inhale’

Bryson Tiller is back with some new music. After teasing the release of his next album to fans on social media, Tiller dropped the new track “Inhale.” Shortly after dropping the new song, Tiller accompanied it with an official music video.

“Inhale” was produced by Dpat, while Ro.lexx directed the visual.

Tiller first teased the beat for “Inhale” three years ago. At the end of the music video, you can also see that Tiller will be releasing his new album in the fall. It will be his third studio album, following up True to Self which dropped in May 2017.

You can check out the music video below.

Bryson Tiller – ‘Inhale’ Music Video & Lyrics

[Intro: SWV & Brent Faiyaz]

Hm, hm

Yeah, yeah

Oh, oh

There’s nothin’ on top when I got that

Like, just even being around with them, no matter how popular

There ain’t no real stars in here, bruh

It’s just wild like, these motherf*kers doing sh*t

Like, I-I can’t get started

[Chorus: SWV & Bryson Tiller]

And baby, you know I keep it nice and warm to satisfy (Yeah)

Baby, you know that I am always hot for you (Oh)

And if there’s any kinda love that will exemplify (Any, hm)

My sweetie, I have got that kinda love times two (Boy, I’ll do you)

And baby, you know I keep it nice and warm to satisfy (Yeah)

Baby, you know that I am always hot for you (Oh)

And if there’s any kinda love that will exemplify (Any, hm)

My sweetiе, I have got that kinda love times two (Yеah, yeah, yeah)

Haha, right

[Verse: Bryson Tiller & SWV]

Inhale, exhale (Mm, yeah)

I’ma take another hit before I set sail (Yeah)

When my text fail, I had hit you from another cell (Oh)

Told me “Get well,” did you mean that? ‘Cause I can’t tell

I ain’t feelin’ well, kept it and then my tears fell (Mm)

Yes, I spent all these f*ckin’ years dwellin’, yes, I feel irrelevant (Yeah)

And in this room, it’s you, me and this elephant (Oh)

I’m jealous and hit your cell up for the Hell of it (Baby you know)

She think I’m movin’ shaky (Mm, no tellin’ when she comin’ forward)

Baby girl, I miss when you adored me (Yeah)

When you left me, honey, that sh*t tore me (Oh)

F*ck bein’ on Forbes, I felt rich when I was yours

Feel more like a corpse, all these women been a bore (Mm)

Seven-thirty trap sale, will the call girl get on board? (Yeah)

Yes of course, I kept this bedroom nice and warm for you (Oh)

Yes I call, maybe signal’s gone for you, my baby (Baby you know)

[Outro: SWV & Bryson Tiller]

And baby, you know I keep it nice and warm to satisfy

(Kept this bedroom nice and warm for you-for you)

Baby, you know that (Yeah) I am always hot for you (Trapsoul King)

And if there’s any kinda love that will exemplify (I’m around these n*ggas and they, they corny)

My sweetie, I have got that kinda love times two (They don’t let anyone around, they corny

I’ve actually been around these n*ggas

I’m like, I was always been around good people

I’m not from, like, this whole, like, Hollywood, that type)

And baby, you know I keep it nice and warm to satisfy (That pop shit, like, that type, that’s not where I’m from

So just bein’ where I’m from, and being dropped into this shit

Is just super, like, everybody crazy)

Baby, you know that I am always hot for you (Everybody corny as f*ck)