Amazon is getting into the wearable technology and fitness field with its new Amazon Halo service and Amazon Halo fitness band. Amazon Halo can monitor activity, sleep, provides a 3D rendering of your body to track weight and body mass index (BMI), and much more.

Per the release, Amazon Halo “combines a suite of AI-powered health features that provide actionable insights into overall wellness via the new Amazon Halo app with the Amazon Halo Band, which uses multiple advanced sensors to provide the highly accurate information necessary to power Halo insights.”

The Amazon Halo band will be available for $99.99 and the service which you will need to access advanced features will cost $3.99 per month. Customers in the U.S. can request early access to Amazon Halo with the Amazon Halo Band and 6 months of Halo membership available for $64.99.

The band will be available in three colors: onyx (black), mineral (light blue), and rose gold (pink).

One controversial feature is the tracking of tone. The band will be able to “analyze energy and positivity in a customer’s voice so they can better understand how they may sound to others, helping improve their communication and relationships.” The feature has led to some security concerns, but Amazon is confident customer privacy will be protected.

“Despite the rise in digital health services and devices over the last decade, we have not seen a corresponding improvement in population health in the U.S. We are using Amazon’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer customers a new way to discover, adopt, and maintain personalized wellness habits,” said Dr. Maulik Majmudar, Principal Medical Officer, Amazon Halo.

“Health is much more than just the number of steps you take in a day or how many hours you sleep. Amazon Halo combines the latest medical science, highly accurate data via the Halo Band sensors, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer a more comprehensive approach to improving your health and wellness.”

Will you be picking up an Amazon Halo band when they are available? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.