LISTEN: Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ Stream & Download: New Album

Internet Money, a producer and artist collective based out Los Angeles, dropped their first album titled “B4 The Storm” on Friday, August 28. The 17-track debut effort is available to stream on all major platforms.
“B4 The Storm” is packed with some star-studded features including Future, Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, Swae Lee, Lil Tecca, Wiz Khalifa, Gunna, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and more.
“Internet Money is a label, and we’re artists and producers and everything. But outside of all that, this is who I spend my life with. I’m not really close to my family. These people essentially are my family. I look at everybody in Internet Money like my brothers. The fact that we are so close and we get each other on a personal level makes it so easy for us to work on music,” founder Taz Taylor said in an interview with Complex.
“We know whenever we’re really passionate about something, we don’t ever let it escalate to anything more than us just being passionate about a song or something. We have such respect for each other on a personal level. We do really f*ck with each other. It’s just a brotherhood and we all decided to get money together. That’s really what Internet Money was about, bro.”
Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ Details
Album: ‘B4 The Storm’
Artist: Internet Money
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Run Time: 17 songs, 48 minutes
Release Date: Friday, August 28 | 2020 Internet Money Records/10k Projects
Listen to Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ on Spotify
To listen to Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Listen to Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ on Apple Music
To listen to Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ Tracklist
01. “Message” feat. Ty Fontaine
02. “Really Redd” feat. Trippie Redd, Lil Keed & Yung Nudy
03. “Lost Me” feat. Iann Dior, Lil Mosey & Lil Skies
04. “Right Now” feat. Cochise & TyFontaine
05. “Familiar” feat. The Hxliday
06. “JLo” feat. Lil Tecca
07. “Thrusting” feat. Swae Lee & Future
08. “Speak” feat. The Kid Laroi
09. “Blastoff” feat. Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd
10. “Take It Slow” feat. 24kGoldn & Ty Fontaine
11. “Somebody” feat. Lil Tecca & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
12. “Giddy Up” feat. Wiz Khalifa & 24kGoldn
13. “Block” feat. Trippie Redd & Staysolidrocky
14. “Devastated” feat. Lil Spirit
15. “Let You Down” feat. TyFontaine & The Hxliday
16. “No Option” feat. Kevin Gates
17. “Lemonade” feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav