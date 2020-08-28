LISTEN: Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ Stream & Download: New Album

Internet Money, a producer and artist collective based out Los Angeles, dropped their first album titled “B4 The Storm” on Friday, August 28. The 17-track debut effort is available to stream on all major platforms.

“B4 The Storm” is packed with some star-studded features including Future, Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, Swae Lee, Lil Tecca, Wiz Khalifa, Gunna, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and more.

“Internet Money is a label, and we’re artists and producers and everything. But outside of all that, this is who I spend my life with. I’m not really close to my family. These people essentially are my family. I look at everybody in Internet Money like my brothers. The fact that we are so close and we get each other on a personal level makes it so easy for us to work on music,” founder Taz Taylor said in an interview with Complex.

“We know whenever we’re really passionate about something, we don’t ever let it escalate to anything more than us just being passionate about a song or something. We have such respect for each other on a personal level. We do really f*ck with each other. It’s just a brotherhood and we all decided to get money together. That’s really what Internet Money was about, bro.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ Details

Album: ‘B4 The Storm’

Artist: Internet Money

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 17 songs, 48 minutes

Release Date: Friday, August 28 | 2020 Internet Money Records/10k Projects

Internet Money ‘B4 The Storm’ Tracklist

01. “Message” feat. Ty Fontaine

02. “Really Redd” feat. Trippie Redd, Lil Keed & Yung Nudy

03. “Lost Me” feat. Iann Dior, Lil Mosey & Lil Skies

04. “Right Now” feat. Cochise & TyFontaine

05. “Familiar” feat. The Hxliday

06. “JLo” feat. Lil Tecca

07. “Thrusting” feat. Swae Lee & Future

08. “Speak” feat. The Kid Laroi

09. “Blastoff” feat. Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd

10. “Take It Slow” feat. 24kGoldn & Ty Fontaine

11. “Somebody” feat. Lil Tecca & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

12. “Giddy Up” feat. Wiz Khalifa & 24kGoldn

13. “Block” feat. Trippie Redd & Staysolidrocky

14. “Devastated” feat. Lil Spirit

15. “Let You Down” feat. TyFontaine & The Hxliday

16. “No Option” feat. Kevin Gates

17. “Lemonade” feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav