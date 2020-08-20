The University of Connecticut is not messing around when it comes to safety on campus amid the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the university announced that several UConn students have been evicted from their dorms after a packed on-campus party that did not follow the school’s COVID-19 safety policies.

The exact amount of students that were evicted has not been announced, but it came after a video of the packed party showing students not wearing masks surfaced online.

“Students were not wearing masks, closely assembled, and endangering not only their own health and well-being but that of others,” a letter from school officials read, via the New York Post.

The students have been booted pending an investigation and will also face additional disciplinary measures.

Out of more than 5,000 coronavirus tests that have been conducted for on-campus students, eight have tested positive.

