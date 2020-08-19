WATCH: Georgia Teachers Drop Back-to-School ‘What’s Poppin’ Remix

Teachers in Georgia have found a unique and creative way to get their students excited for the upcoming school year. While most schools will be starting off with remote learning, Monroe High School will have no shortage of energy.
Monroe High School teachers Callie Evans and Audri Williams came together to share a remix of the popular Jack Harlow song “What’s Poppin?”
The video for the song — which was revamped with back-to-school lyrics — was filmed in the halls of the school with the cheer team in the background adding in some dance moves.
“Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come,” Mrs. Evans wrote. “You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !!”
You can check out the song and video below.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !! Go check out my sister @audriwill_ video ! It’s DOPE ! Thank you to the @monroecheerleaders for dancing ! Love y’all !! 💚 📸: @overstreetmediaservices #ThirdYearTeacher #WhatsPoppin #iTeach #TeachersOfInstagram #TeachersFollowTeachers Lyrics: What’s poppin’ Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’ Gone log in, everyday, every morning, I’m watchin’ Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ‘bout to take it up a notch and Monroe is the best, no comparing We at the top, all truth no daring CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing COVID-19 had us stressed, but it’s nothing We gon overcome that’s facts no bluffing Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep a safe distance Cause I really thought that a pandemic said sum On the South, we do more than rap Doing all we can, just to get you out the trap Teaching, uplifting, motivating, and engaging Our students going straight to the top, no cap
What’s poppin’
Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in
You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’
Gone log in, everyday, every morning, I’m watchin’
Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ‘bout to take it up a notch and
Monroe is the best, no comparing
We at the top, all truth no daring
CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing
COVID-19 had us stressed, but it’s nothing
We gon overcome that’s facts no bluffing
Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep a safe distance
Cause I really thought that a pandemic said sum
On the South, we do more than rap
Doing all we can, just to get you out the trap
Teaching, uplifting, motivating, and engaging
Our students going straight to the top, no cap