WATCH: Georgia Teachers Drop Back-to-School ‘What’s Poppin’ Remix

Teachers in Georgia have found a unique and creative way to get their students excited for the upcoming school year. While most schools will be starting off with remote learning, Monroe High School will have no shortage of energy.

Monroe High School teachers Callie Evans and Audri Williams came together to share a remix of the popular Jack Harlow song “What’s Poppin?”

The video for the song — which was revamped with back-to-school lyrics — was filmed in the halls of the school with the cheer team in the background adding in some dance moves.

“Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come,” Mrs. Evans wrote. “You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !!”

You can check out the song and video below.

What’s poppin’

Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in

You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’

Gone log in, everyday, every morning, I’m watchin’

Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ‘bout to take it up a notch and

Monroe is the best, no comparing

We at the top, all truth no daring

CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing

COVID-19 had us stressed, but it’s nothing

We gon overcome that’s facts no bluffing

Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep a safe distance

Cause I really thought that a pandemic said sum

On the South, we do more than rap

Doing all we can, just to get you out the trap

Teaching, uplifting, motivating, and engaging

Our students going straight to the top, no cap