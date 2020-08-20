Steve Bannon Arrested, Charged With Fraud For Mexico Wall Scheme

Steve Bannon has been arrested and charged by federal prosecutors. Bannon, a former strategist and top advisor for Donald Trump, was charged with fraud relating to a fundraising effort for the Mexico border wall.

Bannon and three associates have been indicted the Southern District of New York for defrauding “more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States” in their “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign, according to CNBC.

“The defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle. We thank the USPIS for their partnership in investigating this case, and we remain dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud wherever we find it.”

The White House has not commented on the arrest, nor has any spokesperson for Steve Bannon.

