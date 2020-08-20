Donald Trump was in a sour mood on Wednesday night during the Democratic National Convention. The president was especially irked by former president Barack Obama and 2020 vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who delivered scathing speeches in primetime.

Trump was clearly watching the speeches because he immediately reacted in real-time as Obama and Harris took aim at his policies and handling over the coronavirus pandemic.

After Obama spent 10 minutes ripping the Trump administration and boosting up former Vice President Biden, Trump hit the caps locks and began firing away tweets referring to some of his usual attacks on Obama.

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Trump then responded to Harris who hit a nerve in her speech by saying, “I know a predator when I see one.”

BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

There is still plenty of time until November’s general election, so we know that the attacks will not stop there. The only question is whether we will get more real-time reaction from the president on Thursday night when the likes of Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, and Joe Biden take the stage for the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

A look at the remaining Democratic National Convention speakers who will take the stage on Thursday night can be seen below.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Joe Biden

We will have to see if the all-caps rage returns.