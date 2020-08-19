Wedding Reception Linked to Coronavirus Breakout in Maine

A coronavirus outbreak in the state of Maine has been linked to a wedding reception, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The wedding reception was held on August 7 and more than two dozen coronavirus cases have been linked to the event which had 65 attendees.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the venue that hosted the event — The Big Moose Inn in Millinocket — will be investigated by the Maine CDC to see whether it followed state requirements.

The state currently prohibits gatherings of larger than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

“I guess it would be considered a fool’s paradise to think that we were going to be able to avoid it completely,” Millinocket Town Councilor Michael Madore stated in the article. “I’ve gotten a little lax in doing the things that are necessary, like wearing my mask. This is a wake-up call for everybody, including myself. We need to be as careful as possible.”

The positive cases stemmed from those who attended the wedding and others they had come in contact with.

