Notre Dame Moves to Remote Learning Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The University of Notre Dame is shutting down in-person learning for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and an outbreak on campus. According to President Rev. John Jenkins, classes will more to remote learning in an effort to stop the virus from continuing to spread.

Rev. Jenkins noted that students may have to remain home longer than the planned two weeks if the outbreak is not under control.

“If these steps are not successful, we’ll have to send students home as we did last spring,” Jenkins said. “The virus is a formidable foe. For the past week it has been winning.

“Our contact tracing analysis indicates that most infections are coming from off campus gatherings. Students infected at those gatherings passed it on to others who in turn passed the virus on to a further group, resulting in the positive cases we have seen.”

Jenkins also added that students who repeatedly show a disregard for the safety measures in place will be punished, according to The Hill.

