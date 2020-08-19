Doctors Warn Against Returning to Movie Theaters Amid COVID Pandemic

Doctors are warning against returning to movie theaters due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a post from the A.V. Club, two medical experts discuss whether returning to in-theater viewing experiences can truly be safe as COVID-19 continues to spread without a vaccine in sight.

Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, professor of epidemiology and director of the Center For Global And Immigrant Health at the University Of California Los Angeles, was one of the experts to share their thoughts.

“We’re advising people to not interact with others beyond their immediate family or home bubble unless absolutely necessary, to limit gatherings of more than 10 people in any given space, and to avoid indoor areas,” Dr. Rimoin said. “And you should definitely not be in an indoor area where you’d be taking your mask off, not even for eating. Movie theaters have all of that.”

One way to work around all of the restrictions and safety measures that medical experts recommend is to find more ways to reintroduce drive-in movie theaters. If everyone can socially distance in their cars with people they already spend time around, it will be the closest thing to an in-theater experience we can have in these times.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 5 million confirmed cases and 163,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.