The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is hands-down one of the greatest video games in history, but even the greats have flaws. With a sequel on the way, let’s look at the Top 10 Things That Should Be In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

10. More Towns

The first game featured Hyrule after Calamity Ganon almost destroyed a hundred years prior. As a result, the whole kingdom is a post-apocalyptic wilderness nearly devoid of humanity. It makes sense why there wouldn’t be that many towns, but the game still feels a bit too empty. There aren’t that many diverse communities that you can explore and stock up on weapons. The game somewhat made up for it with its network of stables, but they were all basically the same. Perhaps we’ll get to see Hyrule rebuilt a bit after Calamity Ganon’s defeat.

9. More Durable Weapons

One enormous complaint about the first game was how your weapons break too easily. This led to players quickly running down their line of weaponry and reducing their enjoyment. The player should have the option to have their weapons fixed at a local smithy, which could give them more reason to round up and save materials.

8. Better Side Quests

For a game with such a big world, it didn’t have that many deep or compelling side quests. While we did get a heartwarming tale with Link building Tarrey Town, there could’ve been a lot more tales just like it. Majora’s Mask is fondly remembered for its emotional and even tearjerking side quests (Anju & Kafei, Romani Ranch, etc.). If this sequel is gonna be this generation’s Majora, we should get just as many adventures on the side.

7. Forging Your Own Weapons

Another way the sequel could remedy the issue with weapon durability is allowing the player to make more weapons. It did come as a shock that couldn’t make cool and powerful swords with all the materials available in Hyrule. While you could make new copies of the Champions’ weapons, they still weren’t enough to fully stock your arsenal.

6. A Wider Variety of Items

The Zelda franchise is known for giving the player access to a bunch of cool and unique items. Aside from a handful of runes and a paraglider, the game only had three kinds of items: a sword, a shield, and a bow. These weapons were mainly used for combat, and many of them didn’t last very long. The sequel should herald the return of fan-favorites like the Hookshot or the Spinner to make exploring Hyrule a much more exciting experience.

5. More Diverse Enemies

The only real enemies in the game were Bokoblins, Lizalfos, Moblins, Lynels, and Guardians. For the most part, the game only had different versions of these enemies. Nintendo should really look to Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, as they had the largest variety of cool and challenging enemies in the entire franchise. These games featured armored knights, monstrous birds, and giant spiders, to name a few. Having a wider array of enemies to battle will make playing the game feel less repetitive and will even players a battle to look forward to.

4. Better Bosses

Another way the sequel could improve on the original’s enemy department is with its bosses. The bosses in this game were mainly just different versions of Calamity Ganon. While they each had unique abilities related to the dungeon they inhabit, they still felt like we were fighting the same boss every time. While Majora’s Mask also had only four main bosses before the final battle, they each looked different and had an entirely different type of battle. This made the challenge of fighting them more exhilarating and less predictable. At the same time, the final battle against Ganon should be more challenging than being another game of target practice.

3. More Traditional Dungeons

We can all agree that the Divine Beasts in Breath of the Wild weren’t the series’s best dungeons. There were short levels with easy puzzles and too little enemies. It’s understandable why they’re like this, since the game had to save room for the 120 Shrines scattered throughout Hyrule. However, even the Shrines looked and felt too repetitive. The sequel should return to Link exploring dark and dangerous caves like in the old days, and the teaser trailer implies that Nintendo’s already made that choice.

2. Ganondorf Returns As The Villain

The Legend of Zelda is renowned for the iconic villain, Ganondorf. He’s gone from a magical pig demon to the tyrannical King of Thieves. But in Breath of the Wild, he was less of a character and more of like a force of nature as the Calamity Ganon. So with Ganondorf’s reanimated corpse being teased in the sequel’s trailer last year, we may finally get to see the Demon King return in all his glory. It can give the developers another opportunity to add more layers to such an important character.

1. Zelda As A Playable Character

Ever since the fans saw Link and Zelda exploring the kingdom together, they’ve been clamoring to make Zelda a playable character. For someone with an entire gaming franchise named after her, Zelda doesn’t have as a big a role as she should. I’m pretty sure that at least one of you knows someone who thought the green guy’s name was Zelda. Having Zelda be a playable character alongside Link can make the titular princess less of a damsel in distress, giving the series greater appeal towards modern audiences.