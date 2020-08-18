‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ Canceled After 6 Seasons

It was a fun run, but Netflix has pulled the plug. On Tuesday, it was announced that Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj has been canceled after a six-season run on the streaming platform.

“What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got the chance to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. It’s a time I’ll never forget,” Minhaj wrote in a statement on social media.

“Thank you to @Netflix and everyone who watched. I’ll miss the show, but I hear there’s a British guy who has one that is quite similar.”

The show ran from October 2018 through June 2020 with 39 total episodes. The final episode aired on June 26, 2020. The show won an Emmy for Outstanding Motion Design and earned a Peabody Award in 2019.

While the show has been canceled, all previous episodes of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj will continue to be available to stream on Netflix.

