Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Fan-Trailer Is Becoming A Series

About a year ago, Fresh Prince superfan Morgan Cooper created a viral trailer reimagining the classic 90s sitcom as a drama. Amazingly, that same trailer is being made into an actual film with Cooper writing, directing, and serving as an executive producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, original Fresh Prince producers Will Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina will return for this reboot, and that the show’s creators, Andy & Susan Borowitz, will return as executive producers. Chris Collins, who previously wrote for The Sopranos and The Wire, will also act as a show-runner, executive producer, and co-writer.

Cooper’s passion project first got off the ground after Will Smith saw it for himself. Smith praised Cooper’s “ridiculous trailer” as a “brilliant idea,” calling it “the dramatic version of The Fresh Prince for the next generation.”

This project is the latest addition to a long line of recent TV reboots, including Roseanne, Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, and Fuller House. However, based on Cooper’s fantastic trailer, this revival of Fresh Prince could stand out due to its fresh take on the series as a drama.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the reimagined series, which is titled Bel-Air, has been in production for more than a year. Currently, streaming services Peacock, Netflix, HBO Max, Apple, and Amazon have been battling for the rights for this series.