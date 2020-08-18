Did Michelle Obama Snub Kamala Harris in DNC Speech?

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was the headline speaker on Night 1 of the Democratic National Convention on Monday and there was one major absence from her speech.

During her 18-minute recorded speech, Obama never mentioned Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Immediately, many people thought that may have been a snub from the former First Lady, but it turns out Michelle Obama actually pre-recorded her speech before Harris was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate, according to the Associated Press.

One thing Obama did focus on, however, is her belief that Donald Trump is not the right person to be leading the country — especially during a global pandemic.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us,” she said. “Right now, kids in this country are seeing what happens when we stop requiring empathy of one another. They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages, and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protesters for a photo op.

“Joe knows the anguish of sitting at a table with an empty chair, which is why he gives his time so freely to grieving parents. Joe knows what it’s like to struggle, which is why he gives his personal phone number to kids overcoming a stutter of their own. His life is a testament to getting back up, and he is going to channel that same grit and passion to pick us all up, to help us heal and guide us forward.

“Over the past four years, a lot of people have asked me, ‘When others are going so low, does going high still really work?’ My answer: Going high is the only thing that works, because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that’s drowning out everything else. We degrade ourselves. We degrade the very causes for which we fight.”

