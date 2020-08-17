WATCH: Cardi B & Joe Biden Discuss 2020 Presidential Election

Cardi B may be one of the hottest rappers in the game, but she is also very involved in politics. While she initially threw her support behind Bernie Sanders, Cardi is now supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in his presidential bid.

This week, Cardi and Joe Biden came together for an interview for Elle where they discussed the upcoming election.

“We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice,” Cardi told Biden while discussing the various issues throughout the interview. “That is all. I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it’s simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans.

“I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.”

As for Biden, he was more than complimentary to the younger generation.

“You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things,” he said.

We will see more from Biden this week at the Democratic National Convention.