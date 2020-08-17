The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off this week with a full list of speakers and performers set to take the virtual stage. The convention will take place across four nights from August 17 to August 20.

Among the speakers are former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders, popular congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former second lady Jill Biden, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The full list of performers includes Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and more.

The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com, with the virtual event being “anchored” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A full look at the schedule of speakers can be seen below.

Democratic National Convention 2020: List of Speakers

Monday:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina

DNC Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi

Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin

Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Former first lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday:

Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware

Former President Bill Clinton

Former second lady Jill Biden

Wednesday:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former first lady Hillary Clinton

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Sen. Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama

Thursday:

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Joe Biden