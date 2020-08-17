The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off this week with a full list of speakers and performers set to take the virtual stage. The convention will take place across four nights from August 17 to August 20.
Among the speakers are former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders, popular congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former second lady Jill Biden, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The full list of performers includes Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and more.
The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com, with the virtual event being “anchored” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A full look at the schedule of speakers can be seen below.
Billie Eilish, John Legend Among Democratic National Convention Performers
Democratic National Convention 2020: List of Speakers
Monday:
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
DNC Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi
Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin
Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Former first lady Michelle Obama
Tuesday:
Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
Former Secretary of State John Kerry
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
Former President Bill Clinton
Former second lady Jill Biden
Wednesday:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Former first lady Hillary Clinton
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
Sen. Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Thursday:
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang
Joe Biden