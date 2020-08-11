Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris as Running Mate For 2020 Election

The Democratic ticket for the 2020 has officially been set. On Tuesday, August 11, former Vice President Joe Biden announced that he has selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the general election.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked [Kamala Harris] — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

In an email to supporters, Biden added: “I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021.”

With her vice-presidential nomination, Harris becomes the first Black and Asian woman to be a major party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Joe Biden's website is updated pic.twitter.com/XRz0iXzBiG — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 11, 2020

Additional information about Kamala Harris can be seen below.

Kamala Harris Bio

Born: October 20, 194 (age 54)

Harris attended Howard University and majored in political science and economics. She was the liberal arts student council freshman class representative, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and member of the debate team. After Howard, Harris earned her Juris Doctor from the University of California’s Hastings College of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1990.

Following her education, Harris was the deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California where she was also the chief of the Community and Neighborhood Division for San Francisco City Attorney Louise Renne. She went on to serve as the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco and the 32nd Attorney General of California.

Harris then ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate and won the election in 2016 to become the first U.S. Senator of Jamaican or Indian ancestry and California’s third female Senator.

On January 21, 2019, Harris officially announced she would be running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race. After dropping out of the race, Harris was selected as Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.