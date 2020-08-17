Daniel Cormier fell to Stipe Miocic in the final bout of their trilogy at UFC 252. During the fight, Cormier was on the wrong side of a devastating eye poke in the third round that left him unable to see for the remainder of the bout.

According to a report from ESPN, the damage was significant.

Ariel Helwani is reporting that Cormier suffered a torn cornea during the fight. The good news, however, is that the former heavyweight champion is not expected to require surgery.

“Daniel Cormier suffered a torn cornea last night, Cormier told me this morning,” Helwani wrote. “No timetable yet for recovery. Doctors said he won’t need surgery just yet but they have to monitor how it heals before knowing for sure. He was discharged from the hospital late Saturday night.”

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

The full results from UFC 252 can be seen below.

UFC 252 Results

Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Marlon Vera def. Sean O’Malley via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 4:40

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Junior Dos Santos via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:47

Daniel Pineda def. Herbert Burns via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 4:37

Merab Dvalishvili def. John Dodson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Vinc Pichel def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Virna Jandiroba def. Felice Herrig via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:44

Danny Chavez def. TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Livinha Souza def. Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Chris Daukaus def. Parker Porter via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:28

Kai Kamaka III def. Tony Kelley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)