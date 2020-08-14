Tommy McVay Death: Texas Tech Director of Football Operations Dies at 76

The Texas Tech football community is dealing with a major loss. This week, Tommy McVay, the director of football operations at the school, has passed away at age 76. The longtime director was in his position at the university for 33 years.

Wells oversaw the program under the direction of Spike Dykes, Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kliff Kingsbury and Matt Wells.

According to reports, McVay died three days after suffering serious head and neck injuries in a fall at his home.

“We are saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend, Tommy McVay,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement, via ESPN. “In my 10 years now at Texas Tech, I never met anyone that didn’t like Coach McVay. He was an important part of our athletics department for over two decades, and I join his friends, family and countless former players and coaches who mourn his passing.”

McVay is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his grandchildren.

“Tommy McVay was one of the first people I met on my first day in Lubbock,” Matt Wells said. “Man, what a legend. I will always remember and be forever thankful for the encouragement he provided me and the role he played on our staff in our short time together. The sport of college football needs more Tommy McVays in it.”

Our deepest condolences go out to McVay’s family and friends and all of those who were impacted by his loss.