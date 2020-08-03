Odell Beckham Says NFL Should Cancel Season; Still Plans to Play

Odell Beckham Jr. gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal two weeks ago that is now making waves. During the interview, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver shared his thoughts on playing football during the coronavirus pandemic and his comments are raising some eyebrows.

While speaking about the upcoming NFL season, Beckham said that the NFL should not be holding any games.

“Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games,” Beckham said.

“Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room. We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners’ [attitude is], ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Despite the remarks, Beckham still plans to suit up this season.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot noted that Beckham was impressed with the Browns facility and the safety measures that the team has put in place.

Training camp started on July 28 and the Browns are set to open the regular season on September 13 in an AFC North clash against the rival Baltimore Ravens.