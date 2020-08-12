Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Remains Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actor

The Rock remains the king. According to Forbes, Dwayne Johnson remains as the biggest star in Hollywood and brings in more money than the rest of his peers. Thanks in large part to a recent Netflix deal and his partnership with Under Armour, The Rock continues to roll in cash.

Netflix spent more money than any major studio and a $23.5 million payday to Johnson helped him earn a cool $87.5 million in total over the past year.

It marks the second consecutive year that The Rock tops the list.

Johnson earns his Netflix payday for his role in the upcoming original film Red Notice where he will play the role of an Interpol agent tracking down an art thief.

“The Rock tops the list for the second year in a row, thanks to a $23.5 million check from Netflix for upcoming film Red Notice and his successful Under Armour line, Project Rock,” the Forbes report read.

Other top earners were Ryan Reynolds with $71.5 million, Mark Wahlberg with $58 million, Ben Affleck with $55 million, and Vin Diesel with $54 million. Once again, Netflix was a large part of the huge earnings for the top actors with $85 million in deals to Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel for upcoming projects.

You can check out the full list of the top earners in Hollywood here.