August brings us another month where we are left skimming through the channels looking for fresh content to indulge in. While filming studios are beginning to open back up, it will still be a few months until there are quality entertainment and new films and episodes coming to our screens, but luckily HBO Max is here to help out with some of the struggle.
HBO Max has loaded up on some action-packed films for August with blockbuster hits like The Dark Night, Joker, Jaws, and Kill Bill Vol. 1 available to stream now.
HBO Max officially launched earlier this year on May 27.
What films are available to stream?
A look at the best action-packed films currently streaming on HBO Max can be seen below.
Best Action-Packed Films Streaming on HBO Max – August 2020
- Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)
- Anna, 2019 (HBO)
- Aquaman, 2018 (HBO)
- Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)
- AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (HBO)
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
- Blade, 1998
- Bonnie and Clyde, 1967
- Broken Arrow, 1996 (HBO)
- Commando, 1985 (HBO)
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (HBO)
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- Daylight, 1996 (HBO)
- Deadwood: The Movie, 2019 (HBO)
- The Departed, 2006
- Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)
- Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
- Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)
- The Dirty Dozen, 1967
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- Dying of the Light, 2014 (HBO)
- Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
- The Enforcer, 1976
- Fast Five, 2011 (HBO)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)
- From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996
- Gamer, 2009 (HBO)
- The Gauntlet, 1977
- Get Carter, 2000 (HBO)
- Godzilla, 1954
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019 (HBO)
- Green Lantern, 2011 (HBO)
- The Gunman, 2015 (HBO)
- Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
- Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)
- In a Valley of Violence, 2016 (HBO)
- Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
- John Wick: Chapter 3, 2019 (HBO)
- Joker, 2019 (HBO)
- Justice League, 2017
- Kill Bill Vol. 1, 2003
- King Kong, 1933
- Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
- Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
- The Marine, 2006 (HBO)
- Metro, 1997 (HBO)
- Midway, 2019 (HBO)
- Miss Bala, 2019 (HBO)
- Never Back Down, 2008 (HBO)
- North by Northwest, 1959
- Planet of the Apes, 2001 (HBO)
- Rapid Fire, 1992 (HBO)
- The Recruit, 2003 (HBO)
- Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)
- Shaft, 2019
- Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
- Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
- Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
- Star Trek, 2009
- Stuber, 2019 (HBO)
- Sudden Impact, 1983
- Suicide Squad, 2016
- Superman: The Movie, 1978
- Transformer: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009
- Troy, 2004
- Unstoppable, 2010 (HBO)
- U-571, 2000 (HBO)
- Van Helsing, 2004 (HBO)
- War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
- The Warrior’s Way, 2010 (HBO)
- Wonder Woman, 2017
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)
- X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)