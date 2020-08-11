August brings us another month where we are left skimming through the channels looking for fresh content to indulge in. While filming studios are beginning to open back up, it will still be a few months until there are quality entertainment and new films and episodes coming to our screens, but luckily HBO Max is here to help out with some of the struggle.

HBO Max has loaded up on some action-packed films for August with blockbuster hits like The Dark Night, Joker, Jaws, and Kill Bill Vol. 1 available to stream now.

HBO Max officially launched earlier this year on May 27.

What films are available to stream?

A look at the best action-packed films currently streaming on HBO Max can be seen below.

Best Action-Packed Films Streaming on HBO Max – August 2020

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)

Anna, 2019 (HBO)

Aquaman, 2018 (HBO)

Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (HBO)

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016

Blade, 1998

Bonnie and Clyde, 1967

Broken Arrow, 1996 (HBO)

Commando, 1985 (HBO)

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (HBO)

The Dark Knight, 2008

Daylight, 1996 (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie, 2019 (HBO)

The Departed, 2006

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dirty Harry, 1971

Dying of the Light, 2014 (HBO)

Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)

The Enforcer, 1976

Fast Five, 2011 (HBO)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996

Gamer, 2009 (HBO)

The Gauntlet, 1977

Get Carter, 2000 (HBO)

Godzilla, 1954

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019 (HBO)

Green Lantern, 2011 (HBO)

The Gunman, 2015 (HBO)

Hanna, 2011 (HBO)

Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)

In a Valley of Violence, 2016 (HBO)

Jaws, 1975 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3, 2019 (HBO)

Joker, 2019 (HBO)

Justice League, 2017

Kill Bill Vol. 1, 2003

King Kong, 1933

Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985

The Marine, 2006 (HBO)

Metro, 1997 (HBO)

Midway, 2019 (HBO)

Miss Bala, 2019 (HBO)

Never Back Down, 2008 (HBO)

North by Northwest, 1959

Planet of the Apes, 2001 (HBO)

Rapid Fire, 1992 (HBO)

The Recruit, 2003 (HBO)

Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)

Shaft, 2019

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Star Trek, 2009

Stuber, 2019 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Squad, 2016

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Transformer: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009

Troy, 2004

Unstoppable, 2010 (HBO)

U-571, 2000 (HBO)

Van Helsing, 2004 (HBO)

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

The Warrior’s Way, 2010 (HBO)

Wonder Woman, 2017

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)