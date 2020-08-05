Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty raised some eyebrows with a bizarre post on social media Wednesday. In the post, Jannetty appeared to confess to murdering a man when he was just 13 years old.

The post was accompanied by photos of his girlfriend Winnie, who he appears to have a following out with.

“I never told no one this, even my brother Geno…” Jannetty began. “I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f*g that worked there and he put his hands on me. He dragged me around to the back of the building… you already know what he was gonna try to do.

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear. They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River.”

Marty Jannetty woke up today and decided to casually confess to a murder. pic.twitter.com/l8yGSq17oO — Mikey (@BLPMikey) August 5, 2020

Jannetty then turned his attention to his girlfriend saying, “Winnie I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite, but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again. That includes you. I loved you but you hurt me with your f*ckin Jamaican jealousy. You can go your own way, I don’t need you.”

According to TMZ Sports, Jannetty’s apparent confession and following threat have sparked an investigation by the Columbus Police Department in Georgia.

“We are going to look into this,” a statement read. “The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post.”

Jannetty has since removed the bizarre post from his Facebook page.

Jannetty wrestled in what was then the WWF through the 1980s and 1980s where he became WWE Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion. Jannetty was teamed up with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as a member of The Rockers.