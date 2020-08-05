YouTube star Jake Paul had his house in Calabasas, California searched by FBI agents on Wednesday morning. According to reports, Paul’s home was raided by the FBI after a warrant was obtained for unknown reasons.

However, according to TMZ, Paul’s home was searched as part of an ongoing investigation.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” an FBI spokeswoman said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ added video footage that showed multiple federal agents and vehicles on the ground — including men wearing SWAT gear.

Video of FBI leaving Jake Paul’s home after search pic.twitter.com/Bt2uXX99x8 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 5, 2020

While there has been no word on what the search warrant was for, Paul has found himself in trouble for his outlandish pranks in the past. He has also been in headlines for hosting a huge party at his mansion during the coronavirus pandemic without guests wearing masks or practicing proper social distancing.

